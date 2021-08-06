Troy Hutchison joins GOAZCATS.com staff

As Arizona begins training camp this week there will be plenty of new faces taking the field. There will also be a new face at GOAZCATS.com beginning Friday as well with Troy Hutchison joining the site as a staff writer after previously serving a role as a reporter at All Sports Tucson.

Hutchison has covered Arizona athletics for four years in addition to covering local high school sports during that time.

At GOAZCATS.com his role will be wide ranging as he will assist senior editor Matt Moreno in coverage of various sports at UA while also continuing to report on high school sports in the Tucson area.

"I am very excited to welcome Troy to the staff at GOAZCATS.com," Moreno said. "I have witnessed his tireless work ethic first hand in addition to how much thoughtfulness he puts into each piece of content he creates. He is a go-getter who is eager to help us expand our coverage, and I am thrilled to have him come onboard. Troy is a great fit for our staff, and I know he will continue to help us bring our subscribers and readers fantastic coverage of Arizona athletics."

Hutchison knows Tucson and has grown up watching UA sports throughout his life. He will provide our subscribers and readers with someone who knows the history of the sports on campus providing GOAZCATS.com with unique insight as a native of the city.

"As someone who grew up in the city of Tucson as a ninth generation Tucsonan, covering Arizona athletics had always been a dream of mine," Hutchison said. "I achieved that dream. Now, I'm excited to start a new chapter with GOAZCATS.com which will help expand my coverage on a larger platform. Before joining Matt Moreno at GOAZCATS.com, I've spent the last four years covering Arizona athletics events such as, soccer, women's basketball, football, men's basketball, and a strong focus on softball. Plus, I've covered local high school football during that time as well. I look forward to joining the GOAZCATS.com team and helping the site expand its coverage."