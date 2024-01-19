Since the start of the off-season and the departure of former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, the Wildcats have seen 21 players enter the transfer portal headlined by four-star quarterback Demond Williams, offensive lineman Roberto Pulido and running back Jonah Coleman just to name a few. Now, the Wildcats have lost two more players to the portal with defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea and linebacker Anthony Ward making a total of 23 players ib the portal for Arizona.

Advertisement