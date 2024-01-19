Since the start of the off-season and the departure of former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, the Wildcats have seen 21 players enter the transfer portal headlined by four-star quarterback Demond Williams, offensive lineman Roberto Pulido and running back Jonah Coleman just to name a few.
Now, the Wildcats have lost two more players to the portal with defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea and linebacker Anthony Ward making a total of 23 players ib the portal for Arizona.
Both players have spent the last two season with Arizona after transferring from UCLA and Washington to join the former coaching staff in Tucson.
During that time, Savae battled through injuries but was able to play in 19 games, which he recorded 14 solo tackles, 36 total tackles to go along with his 7 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks.
Ward over the course of his Arizona career saw very little playing time and didn't get any reps on defense in 13 games played during the 2023 season. Instead, he was part of the special teams group and recorded one tackle.