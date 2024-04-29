The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Hyde Park native has played in 69 games across two seasons in Knoxville but entered the transfer portal this spring seeking out a new home to finish out his career.

Seemingly since Tommy Lloyd arrived in Tucson there has been a conversation about adding toughness to Arizona's roster. The Wildcats have gone about addressing that in some different ways in recent seasons, and took another step forward in that regard Monday morning when they added a commitment from New York native and Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka .

Awaka has been used in a reserve role throughout his two years with the Volunteers contributing 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in that time. He averaged 5.1 points as a sophomore and doubled his block total from 11 to 22.

Injury and foul trouble — his fouls nearly doubled from 47 to 87 in the 2023-24 season — impacted Awaka's contributions at different points in the season. However, he was still able to have some of his better all-around performances during conference play.

He scored 18 points and 10 rebounds in February against Missouri accounting for one of his two double doubles on the season.

Awaka helps Arizona bolster its front court, which is dealing with the departure of center Oumar Ballo to Indiana and the loss of power forward Keshad Johson, who is out of eligibility.

Lloyd and his staff recently added Oakland transfer Trey Townsend to help address the concern at the power forward spot, and Awaka will help bring some depth to the group that returns 7-foot-2 big man Motiejus Krivas.

Awaka will have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Wildcats.