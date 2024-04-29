TRANSFER UPDATE: Old Dominion WR Reymello Murphy commits to Arizona
The day Arizona watched one of its young up-and-coming receivers enter the transfer portal ended up being the same day the Wildcats found a replacement. Old Dominion receiver Reymello Murphy announced his commitment to UA Monday afternoon, not long after Kevin Green Jr. announced his decision to transfer from the program.
The Bay Area native was previously at San Mateo College in California giving him a connection to the current Arizona coaching staff.
Murphy, who visited Tucson before making his decision, had an impressive season with the Monarchs in 2023. He finished the year with 28 catches for 502 yards receiving and three touchdowns. The 6-foot, 185-pound pass catcher displayed big-play ability during his lone season at ODU and ended up with an average of 17.9 yards per catch thanks to several deep receptions.
He had at least one catch of over 40 yards in five games last season highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown grab early in the season against Louisiana.
Murphy caught a season-high five passes for 70 yards receiving, including a 45-yard reception, in an October meeting against James Madison.
After making eight starts and playing in 13 games last season after a year at his junior college, Murphy will have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Wildcats.
He is now the sixth transfer addition for Brent Brennan's program since the spring transfer window opened April 16. Murphy's commitment announcement followed a similar one from Utah edge rusher Chase Kennedy made Monday afternoon.
Colorado State, Fresno State, North Texas and Connecticut were some of the other programs in pursuit of the new UA commit.
Arizona spring transfer additions
WR Reymello Murphy (Old Dominion)
DE Chase Kennedy (Utah)
OL Michael Wooten (Oregon)
DL Jarra Anderson (Memphis)
TE Sam Olson (San Jose State)
QB Anthony Garcia (San Jose State)
