Jaden Bradley re-signs with Arizona in key offseason move for Tommy Lloyd

The good news continues to roll in for Arizona this offseason, and Monday the Wildcats released the most important news so far. Jaden Bradley will return to Tucson for a third season and instantly become a focal point of the team as it ushers in its next era. Bradley will come back to Arizona as the top returning scorer following Caleb Love's departure as a senior. The Alabama transfer averaged 12.1 points in his second season at UA and provided stability for the backcourt and an alternate scoring option alongside Love for the Wildcats. Arizona re-signing the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from New York will help provide a veteran presence to the roster on what will be a young team heading into the 2025-26 season.

His abilities as a ballhandler will help give a proven option at the point guard spot to go along with incoming five-star freshman Brayden Burries and transfer pickup and Harvard transfer Evan Nelson. Bradley was one of only two players to start all 37 of Arizona's games this season alongside Love, and he led the team with 34.1 minutes played per contest. His 3.7 assists led the team giving Tommy Lloyd and the UA staff some comfort at the guard position heading into next season. He has not been battle tested in the NCAA Tournament and should provide much-needed leadership for the Wildcats moving ahead into the fall. Lloyd and the staff have put the team in a good position to contend once again up to this point in the offseason having solidified multiple returning players now highlighted by Bradley. Big man Tobe Awaka re-signed with UA earlier this month while fellow guard Anthony Dell'Orso announced his return to the Wildcats just ahead of Bradley's announcement. With big man Mo Krivas expected to return, Arizona now is just waiting on a decision from Carter Bryant to round out the returning group. UA has landed one of the top recruiting classes in the 2025 cycle with recent additions from Burries and fellow five-star recruit Koa Peat.