The transfer portal has been wild and crazy this offseason across the country with movement all around. Yet, one of the craziest transfer stories resides in Tucson where Arizona thought it snagged running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who committed to the program, but then saw him leave for Ole Miss after spring practice, which he didn't participate in.

However, in a wild turn of events, Croskey-Merritt flipped once again and had been rumored to be coming back to the Wildcats program. On Wednesday afternoon, the Wildcats made it official with announcing him along with 15 other transfer additions to fill out the roster.