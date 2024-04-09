TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona forward Dylan Anderson is on the move
Monday was a busy day in the portal for Arizona as it saw center Oumar Ballo announce his decision to transfer earlier, but the day wasn't done as forward Dylan Anderson announced his transfer later that night.
This past season, Anderson used his redshirt and didn't see any time on the court. Before that, he played his freshman season averaging 1.4 points while shooting 41% from the field appearing in 15 games.
Coming out of high school, Anderson was a four-star recruit that picked Arizona over ASU, Gonzaga, Creighton and Cal amongst others.
Originally Anderson was offered by former head coach Sean Miller and when Tommy Lloyd took over, his staff was fast to re-offer the talent forward out of Perry High School.
With Anderson entering the portal, Arizona has seen four players announce their transfer.
