Friday morning saw Arizona lose beef on the offensive line with tackle Joseph Borjon announcing on Twitter (X) that when the portal opens on Tuesday that he would be entering his name. Well, the day wasn't over for the Wildcats as these things always seem to come in pairs.

Later Friday afternoon, defensive tackle Bill Norton became the second player deciding to enter the portal when the window opens according to multiple reports on social media.

With that, Arizona is now losing beef on the defensive line and a key player in Norton, who with his 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame helped improve the Wildcats' a season ago.

