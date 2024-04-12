TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona DT Bill Norton makes it two Cats in the portal
Friday morning saw Arizona lose beef on the offensive line with tackle Joseph Borjon announcing on Twitter (X) that when the portal opens on Tuesday that he would be entering his name. Well, the day wasn't over for the Wildcats as these things always seem to come in pairs.
Later Friday afternoon, defensive tackle Bill Norton became the second player deciding to enter the portal when the window opens according to multiple reports on social media.
With that, Arizona is now losing beef on the defensive line and a key player in Norton, who with his 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame helped improve the Wildcats' a season ago.
During his one season in the Ole Pueblo, Norton recorded 32 total tackles, 18 assisted tackles and 14 solo tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss. The performance helped the Wildcats finish with the No. 25 rushing defense nationally giving up 118.2 yards per game, which was nearly 110 yards less than a season before.
Now, with Norton in the portal, Arizona has 16 available scholarships to hand out to potential in coming transfers.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)