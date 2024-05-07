This offseason, Arizona basketball has had to retool itself after seeing five players enter the transfer portal headlined by Oumar Ballo and Kylan Boswell. Plus, the Wildcats have lost starters Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson to graduation.

Adding on to that, Arizona still has to wait and hear if Caleb Love and KJ Lewis are coming back for the 2024-25 season, or staying in the NBA Draft.

So, the focus for the Wildcats has been in the transfer portal and Tuesday after noon, Arizona snagged its third addition in former Campbell guard Anthony Dell'Orso, who will join Trey Townsend and Tobe Awaka in Tucson next season.