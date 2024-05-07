TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona basketball adds Anthony Dell'Orso from the portal
This offseason, Arizona basketball has had to retool itself after seeing five players enter the transfer portal headlined by Oumar Ballo and Kylan Boswell. Plus, the Wildcats have lost starters Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson to graduation.
Adding on to that, Arizona still has to wait and hear if Caleb Love and KJ Lewis are coming back for the 2024-25 season, or staying in the NBA Draft.
So, the focus for the Wildcats has been in the transfer portal and Tuesday after noon, Arizona snagged its third addition in former Campbell guard Anthony Dell'Orso, who will join Trey Townsend and Tobe Awaka in Tucson next season.
Dell'Orso isn't your typical mid-major guard, he comes in at 6-foot-6, 190 pounds with the ability to light up the 3-point line. Last season with Campbell, he shot 38% from deep while averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His top scoring output came against East Carolina where he dropped 35 points on 11 of 20 shooting.
With the addition of Dell'Orso, this makes it the second time coach Tommy Lloyd has taken a player from Campbell after doing so his second season when the team brought in Cedric Henderson Jr.
Now, Arizona will await to hear the decisions by Love and Lewis. If the pair comes back to the desert, the Wildcats roster will yet again be loaded with talent from top to bottom.
