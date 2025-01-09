TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona adds offensive weapon Quincy Craig from the portal

Its been a very busy Thursday afternoon for Arizona, which has hired two coaching positions with former linebacking coach Danny Gonzales being named the new defensive coordinator and Brent Brennan bringing back UA legend Joe Salave'a as the team's new defensive line coach and associate head coach.
But, the news didn't stop there as the Wildcats remained busy in the portal and landed Portland State running back Quincy Craig from the transfer portal. Craig made his announcement on Twitter (X).
In three seasons with the Vikings, Craig racked up 1,763 total yards to go along with 18 touchdowns in 21 games played. This past season, he rushed for 602 yards while receiving 314 yards, which led to 10 touchdowns.
The theme of the Arizona offseason has been adding speed on the offensive side of the ball and at the skill position groups, with Craig standing at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, he meets the speed requirement the program is looking for with the new offensive system under first-year offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
Arizona winter transfer additions
- RB/WR Quincy Craig (Portland State)
- WR Javin "Nunu" Whatley (Chattanooga)
- OL Flavio Gonzalez (Oregon State)
- CB Ayden Garnes (West Virginia)
- RB Mike Mitchell (Utah)
- QB Braedyn Locke (Wisconsin)
- LB Riley Wilson (Montana)
- TE/WR Cameron Barmore (Mercyhurst)
- WR Tre Spivey (Kansas State)
- OL Ka'ena DeCambra (Hawaii)
- OL Tristan Bounds (Michigan)
- LB Blake Gotcher (Northwestern State)
- RB Ismail Mahdi (Texas State)
- DL Deshawn McKnight (UT Martin)
- OL Jordan Brown (Georgia Tech)
- OL Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech)
- WR Kris Hutson (Washington State)
- DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (Stanford)
- DB Jay'Vion Cole (Texas)
- DB Michael Dansby (San Jose State)
- DL Chancellor Owens (Northwestern State)
- WR Luke Wysong (New Mexico)
