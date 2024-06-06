The Hinsdale, Illinois native racked up 58 tackles (41 solo) to go with a pair of interceptions, four pass breakups, three kicks blocked and a forced fumble. That earned him a spot on the All-Patriot League first team last season.

Arizona announced most of its spring transfer class Wednesday, but the group grew by one more Thursday morning. Owen Goss , a graduate transfer defensive back from Colgate, will be joining the Wildcats for his final season coming off a career year for the Raiders.

Goss started 11 games in 2023 with most of his work coming at strong safety. In all, he played 694 snaps according to PFF. He graded out with a team-best 78.0 defensive mark last season.

The 6-foot, 205-pound redshirt senior made one start at free safety and one start at cornerback last year. Despite starting nine games at strong safety, PFF charted 252 snaps spent at free safety in 2023. He played 239 snaps at the strong safety position and 123 snaps in the slot and 72 snaps at cornerback.

That versatility should help provide the Wildcats with depth at various positions in the secondary heading into the fall. Arizona returns several key pieces in the back end including safeties Gunner Maldonado, Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson plus cornerback Tacario Davis.

Goss will provide some more experience to the unit having made 27 starts and played in 28 games throughout his career at Colgate. His best performance last year came on the road against Georgetown when he had two interceptions and a pass breakup to go along with five tackles.

He had a season-best 11 tackles the week before that at home against Dartmouth. He also had a tackle for loss in that contest.

In all, the Wildcats have now added 16 players from the transfer portal this spring. All but Goss were announced as signees Wednesday. He is only the second defensive back to join the Wildcats this spring alongside Miami transfer cornerback Demetrius Freeney