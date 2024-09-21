Transfer Tobe Awaka looks to help replace the size Arizona lost

Advertisement

in other news

Preview: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Preview: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Arizona has come out of its first two wins of the season with questions on both sides of the ball. 

Premium content
 • Ari Koslow
PODCAST: Previewing No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

PODCAST: Previewing No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Our staff looks ahead to Friday night's top-25 matchup in Kansas as the Wildcats travel for the key Week 3 contest.

 • Staff
Behind enemy lines: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Behind enemy lines: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Here's Kevin Fielders inside look at the Kansas State football program.

Premium content
 • Troy Hutchison
Tale of the Tape: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Tale of the Tape: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

It's a Wildcats showdown in Kansas and our Troy Hutchison has you covered with his breakdown of the two roster.

 • Troy Hutchison
Arizona embarks on new Big 12 journey Friday at Kansas State

Arizona embarks on new Big 12 journey Friday at Kansas State

Arizona will be playing on the road against a Big 12 opponent with conference play around the corner.

Premium content
 • Ari Koslow

in other news

Preview: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Preview: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Arizona has come out of its first two wins of the season with questions on both sides of the ball. 

Premium content
 • Ari Koslow
PODCAST: Previewing No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

PODCAST: Previewing No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Our staff looks ahead to Friday night's top-25 matchup in Kansas as the Wildcats travel for the key Week 3 contest.

 • Staff
Behind enemy lines: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Behind enemy lines: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Here's Kevin Fielders inside look at the Kansas State football program.

Premium content
 • Troy Hutchison
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 21, 2024
Transfer Tobe Awaka looks to help replace the size Arizona lost
circle avatar
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Twitter
@koslow_ari

Following the departures of Oumar Ballo, Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd had a lot of size to replace this offseason to go alongside the returning players and incoming freshman.

Lloyd did so by attacking the transfer portal and bringing in both Trey Townsend from Oakland and Tobe Awaka from Tennessee.

It was associate head coach Jack Murphy who first contacted Awaka about transferring to Arizona.

"Coach Murphy hit me at like midnight on a given day, and from then it was talks back-and-forth," Awaka said. "I think the thing that really did it was just how much they showed they really wanted me... I think it was creating that relationship with the coaches on the staff."

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement