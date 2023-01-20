News More News
Transfer portal: Pac-12 report

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders (USA Today Sports)
Sean Williams • Rivals Transfer Portal
Staff Writer

As expected, there has been plenty of activity throughout the initial offseason window of the transfer portal. But that initial window has closed, and student-athletes will now have to wait until the spring transfer window opens up to enter their names into the portal.

With that being said, Rivals.com takes a look at how each team in the Pac-12 fared as they rode the wave of roster changes during the initial window.

*****

*****

ARIZONA

Former Oregon LB Justin Flowe (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Curious

Key additions: LB Justin Flowe (Oregon), LB Orin Patu (Cal), DL Bill Norton (Georgia), DL Tyler Manoa (UCLA)

Key defections: WR Dorian Singer (USC), DB Christian Roland-Wallace (USC), DL Kyon Barrs (USC), DL Paris Stand (LSU)

Our two cents: Arizona had 22 players hit the transfer portal this offseason and has countered with just four transfer additions so far. That's a big transgression in numbers, so it will be interesting to see if the Wildcats will continue their upward trajectory with head coach Jedd Fisch leading the way.

*****

ARIZONA STATE

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Reboot

Key additions: QB Drew Pyne (Notre Dame), OL Ben Coleman (Cal), RB Cameron Skattebo (Sacramento State), WR Xavier Guillory (Idaho State)

Key defections: LB Connor Soelle (Oregon), OL LaDarius Henderson (Michigan), OL Ben Scott (Nebraska)

Our two cents: New head coach Ken Dillingham is injecting some instant roster help via the transfer portal with 24 total additions so far. It's a smart play to try to drag the Sun Devils out of Pac-12 obscurity.

*****

CALIFORNIA

Former Oregon RB Byron Cardwell (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Surviving

Key additions: RB Byron Cardwell (Oregon), DB Kaylin Moore (Colorado), DB Nohl Williams (UNLV), WR Brian Hightower (Illinois)

Key defections: WR J Michael Sturdivant (UCLA), TE Jermaine Terry (Oregon State), OL Spencer Lovell (Kansas), QB Jack Plummer (Louisville)

Our two cents: It's not ideal to lose your starting quarterback to the transfer portal as well as other key offensive pieces, but Justin Wilcox and company have done a solid job of adding talent on both sides of the ball.

*****

COLORADO

Former Jackson State DB/WR Travis Hunter (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Sizzle

Key additions: CB Travis Hunter (Jackson State), QB Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State), TE Seydou Traore (Arkansas State), RB Kavosiey Smoke (Kentucky)

Key defections: OL Casey Roddick (Florida State), Kaylin Moore (Cal)

Our two cents: As expected, Deion Sanders is making waves with the Buffaloes, bringing in over 20 talented transfers to help jumpstart his inaugural season. Colorado only had a couple of key defections, so the roster should be way more talented when the players hit the field for the 2023 season.

*****

OREGON

Former Texas OL Junior Angilau (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Reloading

Key additions: OL Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island), OL Junior Angilau (Texas), WR Tez Johnson (Troy), WR Traeshon Holden

Key defections: LB Justin Flowe (Oregon), WR Dont'e Thornton (Tennessee), RB Byron Cardwell (Cal), DL Bradyn Swinson (LSU)

Our two cents: The Ducks lost some talent, but beefed up their offensive line and added some talented pass-catchers for returning quarterback Bo Nix. They are in a good spot to make a run for the Pac-12 title next season.

*****

OREGON STATE

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Positive

Key additions: QB DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson), OL Grant Starck (Nevada), TE Jermaine Terry (Cal)

Key defections: QB Chance Nolan (uncommitted), QB Tristan Gebbia (Ohio State), TE J.T. Byrne (Cal)

Our two cents: While the Beavers lost two quarterbacks to the portal they countered that by landing Uiagalelei, a former Clemson starter and five-star prospect. That will only add to the excitement surrounding Oregon State, which is coming off a 10-3 season.

*****

STANFORD

Former FIU LB Gaethan Bernadel
In one word: Underwhelming

Key additions: LB Gaethan Bernadel (Florida International)

Key defections: OL Walter Rouse (Oklahoma), LB Levani Damuni (Utah), LB Stephon Herron (Louisville), OL Drake Nugent (Michigan)

Our two cents: So far, Stanford has had 13 total defections and just one addition. New Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor definitely has his work cut out for him to bring the program back to respectability.

*****

UCLA

Former Cal WR J Michael Sturdivant (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Rolling

Key additions: DL Jake Heimlicher (Penn), WR J Michael Sturdivant (Cal), RB Carson Steele (Ball State), OL Spencer Holstege (Purdue)

Key defections: DL Tyler Manoa (Arizona)

Our two cents: The Bruins have done a great job of restocking their roster with talent and not losing any key contributors to the portal. With running back Zach Charbonet declaring for the NFL Draft, Chip Kelly found two key backfield pieces from the portal in Steele from Ball State and Anthony Adkins from Army to headline the class.

*****

USC

Former South Carolina RB Marshawn Lloyd (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Substantial

Key additions: DL Anthony Lucas (Texas A&M), RB Marshawn Lloyd (South Carolina), OL Michael Tarquin (Florida), LB Mason Cobb (Oklahoma State)

Key defections: WR CJ Williams (Wisconsin), WR Gary Bryant (uncommitted), LB Ralen Goforth (Washington), WR Kyle Ford (UCLA)

Our two cents: Sure, the Trojans had a few key subtractions, but to no one's surprise Lincoln Riley and his staff reloaded, with Lucas and Lloyd being the top two transfer additions for the Trojans. They are ranked No. 6 and No. 11 in the Rivals transfer rankings.

*****

UTAH

Former Stanford LB Levani Damuni (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Patience

Key additions: LB Levani Damuni (Stanford), DB Miles Battle (Ole Miss)

Key defections: RB Micah Bernard (uncommitted), LB Mason Tufaga (Oregon State), DL Tyler Wegis (Boise State), OL Paul Maile (BYU)

Our two cents: The Utes have had more defections (seven) than additions (four) via the transfer portal this offseason. Bernard and Maile are Utah's biggest losses, but bringing in the likes of Damuni and Battle will bring a boost to its defense.

*****

WASHINGTON

Former Oklahoma State DB Jabbar Muhammed (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Improving

Key additions: CB Jabbar Muhammad (Oklahoma State), TE Josh Cuevas (Cal Poly), RB Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State)

Key defections: OL Victor Curne (Ole Miss), QB Sam Huard (uncommitted)

Our two cents: Aside from Curne, Washington didn't see any other defections from key players this past season. In turn, the Huskies' incoming transfer class includes a veteran starter at safety in Muhammad, an All-FCS tight end in Cuevas and a versatile running back in Johnson.

*****

WASHINGTON STATE

Former UNLV WR Kyle Williams (USA Today Sports)
In one word: Unfulfilling

Key additions: WR Kyle Williams (UNLV), LB Ahmad McCullough (Maryland), LB Devin Richardson (Texas)

Key defections: LB Francisco Mauigoa (Miami), WR De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), WR Donovan Ollie (Cincinnati), OL Jarrett Kingston (USC)

Our two cents: The Cougars have added some decent transfer talent, but on the flip side they have lost some significant contributors to the transfer portal this offseason, leaving more to be desired in Pullman.

