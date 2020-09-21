GOAZCATS - Transfer portal news: Senior OLB Kylan Wilborn leaving Arizona

Arizona's linebacker depth has certainly taken a hit this offseason and the latest blow came from senior Kylan Wilborn Monday afternoon as he announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and finish his career at another program. Wilborn is the third senior linebacker to leave the program this offseason as he joins Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II as UA players at the position who will finish their careers elsewhere.

"Being a Wildcat has been an absolute privilege and learning experience," Wilborn said in a post made to Twitter. "I would like to thank Coach Rodriguez, Coach Yates, Coach Amy [sic], and Coach Knorr for recruiting me and challenging me to be my best self. I would also like to thank Coach Sumlin, Coach B (Brian Johnson), and Coach Buh for the opportunity to play the last 2 seasons, with my amazing teammates in which I forged some lifeline friendships.

"Lastly, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and will be exploring my options to fulfill my last year of eligibility as a graduate transfer."

The trio of linebackers shined for the Wildcats in 2017 with Wilborn having 33 tackles, 9.5 tackles and 7.5 sacks in what ended up being a Freshman All-American season. He has struggled to replicate his success from that season as he bounced back and forth between the linebacker and defensive end positions.

Ultimately, he will finish his career at Arizona with 54 career tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Wilborn, a Southern California native, will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer meaning he will have an opportunity to play right away at whatever school he ends up picking. Schooler and Fields transferred to Big 12 programs Texas Tech and West Virginia, respectively, where they have been able to quickly move up the depth chart this fall.

The Wildcats are changing schemes on the defensive side of the ball and will be under a completely new coaching staff under new coordinator Paul Rhoads. Wilborn, who had just seven tackles in 2019, was working with the outside linebacker group – led by new position coach Andy Buh – during the team's abbreviated spring practice schedule back in early March.

UA has seen a number of departures on the defensive side of the ball since the end of the season with senior safety Scottie Young Jr., redshirt freshman linebacker Day Day Coleman and versatile defensive back Troy Young being among the group of players that elected to move on from the program this year.

Wilborn's departure leaves the Wildcats with just six scholarship linebackers for four positions in the 3-4 scheme Rhoads began installing in the spring. Senior Anthony Pandy and redshirt junior Jalen Harris are the only two players with more than one season of experience among the group.

