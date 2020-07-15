GOAZCATS - Transfer news: Veteran linebacker Tony Fields II plans on leaving Arizona

Arizona is likely looking at losing another one of its top defensive players this offseason after three-year starting linebacker Tony Fields II announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The Las Vegas native has been one of the team's most productive players through his first three season as he finished his freshman year with the team lead in tackles and finished second behind only Colin Schooler in each of the last two years.

"Being a Wildcat has bene an honor as well as one of the best experiences of my life," Fields said in a statement posted to social media. "I have grown in so many facets due to my tenure here in Tucson. ... Being a three year starter on a Power five team is a great blessing and accomplishment that comes with. many responsibilities. Thank you!

"Although, I will great miss the atmosphere at U of A, I feel it's time that I move on to continue my football career. In conclusion, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Thanks for everything U of A!"

Arizona is going through a coaching transition on the defensive side of the ball with new coordinator Paul Rhoads stepping in to install his 3-4 defense. Fields is just one of many departures the Wildcats have had on defense this offseason with the veteran linebacker being the most significant.

The Wildcats lost another three-year starter, Scottie Young Jr., earlier in the offseason when the safety from California decided to enter the transfer portal back in April. He has since decided to finish his career at West Virginia where he will get an opportunity to rejoin former UA safeties coach Jahmile Addae who recruited Fields to play for the Wildcats and whom the Arizona linebacker thanked in his post on Wednesday.

Fields has hopes of playing in the NFL when his college career comes to an end and during the team's brief spring on the field back in March he spoke about working to get to that point during his last season in Tucson.

"Time is up," he said. "That's the best way to put it. I only got a couple months left then it's time to write my ticket and try to go to the next level or I gotta move on and get a job.

"Obviously I want to get to the NFL. I want to do whatever it takes. I'm gonna help my teammates out and do whatever it takes to do whatever they need me to do and I'm gonna excel at whatever I need to do and my responsibilities."

Fields amassed 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two interceptions during his three seasons with the Wildcats.

His plan is to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer making him eligible to play right away at his next stop.

