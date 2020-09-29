GOAZCATS - Transfer news: Standout offensive lineman Donovan Laie leaving Arizona

Less than six weeks out from playing its first game of the season, Arizona was hit with another blow to its roster Tuesday as starting offensive lineman Donovan Laie announced his decision to leave the program and enter the transfer portal for the remaining two seasons of his career.

The junior from San Diego has started all 24 games of his career with the Wildcats and arguably is the most NFL-ready player on the team's roster. He was slated to step in as UA's starting left guard this season after moving positions at the end of the 2019 season.

"Being a wildcat these past few years have been an honor & I have been nothing but blessed to be able to play & work with some of the most amazing people," he said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I would like to thank everyone at the University of Arizona for believing in me since I've stepped on campus to compete in a wildcat uniform. I would like to thank coach Sumlin & the entire staff for giving me the opportunity these past 2 seasons here at Arizona.

"I would like to thank coach B (Brian Johnson) & the strength & conditioning staff for holding it down for me since I've arrived in 2018. Last but certainly not least, to my amazing teammates/friends & the community of Tucson, being a starter every game on a power 5 team since I've stepped on campus has come with responsibility & a lot of growing pains but y'all have shown nothing but love & support & I thank you guys, you all will be truly missed."

Laie added the he feels it's "time to move forward" and that is why he is planning to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Although he was recruited by the previous coaching staff and signed before Kevin Sumlin's arrival, it was the current coaching staff that believed in Laie enough to name him a starter right out of the gate as a freshman. He developed into one of the team's most reliable pieces up front with the important responsibility of protecting the UA quarterbacks as the team's left tackle.

He moved inside late last season and was expected to remain there as a junior.

Laie's departure is the most significant for the Wildcats this offseason on the offensive side of the ball and among the most significant overall as the team has had to deal with a number of players leaving the program over the last several months including its top two defensive players, Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II.

A return home to the San Diego area could be in the cards for Laie who held offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Oregon State and Fresno State among others before picking the Wildcats back in 2017. Ohio State, Notre Dame, UCLA, Utah and Washington are some of the programs that expressed interest in Laie as a high school recruit.

The Wildcats are set to begin their season the weekend of Nov. 6 as the Pac-12 recently decided to hold a seven-game fall season.

DISCUSS: Donovan Laie's decision to leave Arizona after making 24 consecutive starts