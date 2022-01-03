TRANSFER NEWS: Michigan LB Anthony Solomon headed to Arizona

Arizona turned Monday into a big day for the future of the program as three players announced decisions to transfer to play for the Wildcats.

The third player announced his move just hours after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Linebacker Anthony Solomon will make the move from Michigan to Arizona to finish out the final two years of his college career.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior played in 23 games throughout his career with the Wolverines with six tackles over that span. Solomon was a long-time Miami commit in high school but Don Brown convinced him to make the move to Michigan to play the Viper role in his defense with the Wolverines.

Brown eventually made the move to Arizona and is now the head coach at UMass. Still, UA has been able to build a connection with Florida under head coach Jedd Fisch and Solomon decided to make a quick decision after entering the portal Monday afternoon.

The former high three-star recruit did not collect a tackle during the 2021 season, but he did have five tackles in 2020. Solomon has been a contributor on special teams throughout his career but will help add some more experience to the linebacker group for the Wildcats moving forward.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he joins Arizona''s program.

Solomon is the second linebacker of the day to join the Wildcats after USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols announced his decision to finish the final year of his career at Arizona. Three of the four transfer additions UA has made since the end of the season will join the team on the defensive side of the ball with UCLA safety DJ Warnell joining the team last month.

UTEP receiver Jacob Cowing announced his decision to pick UA Monday as well after receiving offers from schools such as Oregon, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Arizona State and others.

The Wildcats have built momentum over the last several weeks after finishing the early signing period with the 24th-rated class for 2022 plus the addition of the new transfer players.

UA is likely to add several more transfers between now and the start of training camp.