TRANSFER NEWS: DL Regen Terry enters portal after two seasons at Arizona

Arizona's defensive line is likely to lose a member of the group heading into the 2022 season after freshman Regen Terry decided Thursday to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The second-year player from Florence, Arizona never managed to play in a game for the Wildcats despite being one of the top priorities and additions for the program in the 2020 recruiting class.

Former head coach Kevin Sumlin famously used a helicopter to see Terry play in person once back in 2019 with the three-star prospect being a big priority for the team at that time. The Wildcats eventually beat out programs such as Nebraska, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa State and Utah for a commitment from Terry, who also held offers from schools such as USC, Kansas State, Boise State and Oregon State as well.

The early thinking was that Terry would end up at Boston College where his dad was a member of the support staff at one time and his brother was part of the team.

In the end, UA was able to get him on board in Tucson.

However, Terry went from being 235 pounds as a senior at Florence to nearly 290 pounds when he arrived at UA. He was listed at 289 pounds as a freshman with the Wildcats.

That meant a drastic change for Terry, who had primarily worked as a defensive end in high school.

At Arizona he was never able to make his way up the depth chart and ultimately never made an appearance over his first two seasons.

The Wildcats have now had over a dozen players enter the transfer portal since the beginning of last season, though only one of them has found a new home with linebacker Rourke Freeburg joining Toledo's program last month.

The defensive line group is one position that is not hurting for depth. Arizona added six defensive linemen in the early signing period class for 2022 last month highlighted by four-star defensive end Sterling Lane.

In all, UA currently has 19 defensive linemen set to return for the upcoming season as it stands now including starters Jalen Harris and Kyon Barrs.

The Wildcats have added four players from the transfer portal this offseason with three of them being defensive players – safety DJ Warnell (UCLA), outside linebacker Hunter Echols (USC) and linebacker Anthony Solomon (Michigan).