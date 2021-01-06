GOAZCATS - Transfer news: Colorado OLB Jason Harris headed home to play at Arizona

I’m excited to continue my family legacy and join my brother @TheHarris_Era and the entire Wildcat Family!!!! I’M COMING HOME!!!!! #BEARDOWN 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0r1EuwgP93

Arizona has added its third transfer under new head coach Jedd Fisch and for the third time it is a player the Wildcats originally let slip away to an out-of-state program. Former Gilbert-Higley standout defensive end Jason Harris was one of the program's top targets in the 2020 recruiting cycle, a legacy whose brother is already on the team, but instead the high three-star prospect forged his own path and ended up signing to play at Colorado.

Harris did not play this season for the Buffaloes under new head coach Karl Dorrell, but with the NCAA granting all players an extra season of eligibility he will have an opportunity to play four years with the Wildcats.

The former 11th-ranked prospect in the state of Arizona will have an opportunity to join his brother, Jalen, as they duo will have an opportunity team up for the first time since they were together at Desert Ridge High School in Mesa.

Harris noted in his announcement on Twitter that coming to Arizona would allow him to reunite with his brother saying "I'm excited to continue my family legacy and join my brother."

The older Harris is a redshirt junior outside linebacker for the Wildcats who put together a solid season in 2020 as one of the team's key contributors on defense. He had opportunities to play at several top programs as a recruit including Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington among many others.

Jason was rated just as high and had even more opportunities to play at top programs across the country including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC and UCLA among several others.

He ultimately decided to stay in the Pac-12 and play in Boulder, but there was always going to be a strong bond with the Wildcats. Harris visited the program many times to watch his brother play and practice.

"I feel comfortable there," he previously said about Arizona. "I know everybody. I know the players and it's just like a big family. I know I can do well there."

The strongest bond that the brothers share with UA is through their parents, Sean and Cha-Ron, who both played sports for the Wildcats. Sean was a standout linebacker for the football team during the Desert Swarm era while Cha-Ron played basketball at Arizona as a standout alongside current UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes.

Jason Harris, who was a dual-sport athlete that received offers to play basketball as well out of high school, will join former Chandler High standout safety Gunner Maldonado and running back Drake Anderson as transfer additions to the program this offseason.

Anderson and Maldonado both picked Northwestern out of high school but have also decided to return home to continue their college careers.

All three players made their decisions to play for Fisch this week.