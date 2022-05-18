Arizona receiver Ma'jon Wright enters NCAA Transfer Portal again

Wednesday afternoon Arizona receiver Ma'jon Wright entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal for the second time in his career with the Wildcats and the third time overall. Since Wright has already transferred twice in his career, he will again be forced to sit out the upcoming season if he sticks with his decision to leave UA.



Back when Arizona parted ways with former head coach Kevin Sumlin following an 0-5 2020 season, Wright was one of several players that entered the transfer portal. However, he would eventually return to the Wildcats to play for new head coach Jedd Fisch, but Wright had to sit out the full 2021 season after enrolling and going through spring practices with Middle Tennessee State before his return.

Entering spring practice, it looked like Wright would be one of the top targets on the roster for Fisch and the quarterback room. The Arizona head coach often spoke well of the Florida native and referenced Wright as one of the team's top receivers. But, as spring progressed and the newly-added talent at the receiver position started to show itself, Wright's opportunities with the first-team offense started to diminish. "It means everything. It was hard," wide receiver coach Kevin Cummings said during spring when asked what it meant to have Wright back on the team and available to play. "It was really hard last year watching him do some of the stuff he did on our scout team and us not being able to use them during the season. That was very, very difficult to watch. And so we were excited to get him out here." By the end of spring practice, Wright was primarily running with the second-team offense with freshman Tetairoa McMillan, UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing and sophomore Dorian Singer getting the majority of the reps with the first unit.