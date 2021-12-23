TRANSFER NEWS: Arizona offers Maricopa native, UTEP receiver Jacob Cowing

Arizona has seen several players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, and receiver has been one of the positions to see the most movement so far. To address that, the Wildcats were active late in the recruiting cycle adding talent at the various positions including landing the No. 2 receiver overall in the 2022 class Tetairoa McMillan.

Though the Wildcats look to have built strong depth leading into next year, it is hard to pass up an opportunity to pursue one of the most productive players this season at the position. UTEP receiver Jacob Cowing recently decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after catching 69 passes for 1,354 yards receiving and seven touchdowns this year.

A Maricopa, Arizona native who attended Maricopa High School, there is certainly a natural fit for the Wildcats. Thursday, Jedd Fisch's program decided to jump into the mix with a host of other schools that are now in pursuit of Cowing.

The 5-foot-11 sophomore finished his season seventh in receiving yards among all FBS players and was named a first-team selection in Conference USA.

Since announcing his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Cowing has received offers from several notable Power Five programs across the country. Thursday alone, he announced new offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Mississippi State, LSU, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. He also has announced an offer from Liberty as well.

That Cowing has become one of the highly-targeted recruits currently in the portal should come as no surprise.

He had over 100 yards receiving in eight of the 13 games UTEP played this season, and he went over 150 yards receiving in those games. Cowing proved to be a big-play threat throughout his career and in the 2021 season he averaged nearly 20 yards per catch.

In his career the Arizona native has caught 141 passes for 2,595 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Arizona's receiver group is going through plenty of changes this offseason. Top receiver Stanley Berryhill III previously announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft while sophomore Boobie Curry and redshirt junior BJ Casteel have opted to enter the transfer portal along with redshirt freshman Jaden Mitchell. The Wildcats will also lose seniors Tayvian Cunningham and Thomas Reid III.

In addition to adding McMillan, UA added commitments from AJ Jones and slot receiver Kevin Green Jr. in the 2022 class. All three players signed with the Wildcats last week.