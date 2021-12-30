TRANSFER NEWS: Arizona offers FCS star quarterback Cameron Ward

Arizona continues to look for options in the NCAA Transfer Portal to help fill out the remainder of the 2022 class, and Thursday the Wildcats decided to officially enter the sweepstakes with one of the top-producing players in the portal. Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward decided to enter the transfer portal three weeks ago after finishing up an astounding season with the Cardinals.

He passed for 4,648 yards this season to go along with 47 touchdown passes against just 10 interceptions. His 47 touchdowns rank first among all quarterbacks at the FCS level while he is fourth in the division in passing yards.

Ward, who is a native of West Columbia, Texas, won the Jerry Rice Award during the delayed spring season this year. The honor goes to the top freshman at the FCS level, and Ward earned the award after passing for 2,260 and 24 touchdowns in the shortened season.

Since entering the portal earlier this month, Ward has announced offers from Indiana, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Houston, North Texas, Western Kentucky and Prairie View A&M.

Arizona added high three-star quarterback Noah Fifita during the early signing period, but with so many injuries to quarterbacks this season head coach Jedd Fisch recently indicated that he would continue to entertain the possibility of adding another signal caller to the mix this offseason.

"Just like most positions right now, we're going to be able to look at is there a candidate that's gonna come in and help us win immediately?" Fisch said during his signing day press conference two weeks ago. "And, if there is that, we would not pass that us in any spot. I feel very good about our quarterback room right now.

"... But, we also have a quarterback room that's pretty beaten up. So, I've gotta figure out what we need to do in terms of our numbers. I don't envision Gunner [Cruz] being able to play at all in the spring. Jordan [McCloud] is coming off of ankle surgery, so I've gotta see where he's at. Will [Plummer] is in a spot where we have to see how healthy he'll be. I feel like he should be fine. With that being the case, I don't wanna go into any season again that I only have three guys or two guys or one guy. We're gonna keep that open."

Ward has three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.