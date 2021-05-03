GOAZCATS - Transfer news: Arizona big man Jordan Brown enters NCAA portal

Another Arizona player has decided it is time to look for a new home. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Brown entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday potentially bringing an end to his two-year career with the Wildcats. Brown came to UA from Nevada where he signed out of high school as a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American.

He left the Wolfpack just one season into his college career allowing him to join the Wildcats just a year after being one of the program's top targets. Former UA head coach Sean Miller was able to land Brown the second time around, but NCAA rules forced the 6-foot-11 power forward to sit out his sophomore season.

Brown started the first 12 games of the season for the Wildcats before being moved to the bench ahead of UA's matchup with Oregon State. He responded by having his best game of the season and scoring 25 points.

The California native averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in his lone season on the floor for the Wildcats.

"He just has to get older," Miller said this season after Brown scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a win over then-No. 17 USC on the road. "He just has to get more experience. Jordan, by the standards of the game, isn't a very experienced player. His freshman year at Nevada, although he had a role, he was on a very veteran team and his role wasn't great.

"A year ago, although he practiced with us, he never played in a game. Then COVID affected him about as much as anybody. Not only does he not play for an entire year, but we didn't see him until August. ... We didn't have that opportunity to keep working, so this is his real first year playing in college and he's had some great moments. He'll keep getting smarter on the court, he'll keep getting better."

Brown has continued working out with the team up until his decision to enter the transfer portal Monday afternoon giving him an opportunity to get to know new head coach Tommy Lloyd.

There will now be five scholarship spots to fill moving ahead this offseason for Lloyd and his coaching staff with the Wildcats as Brown is just the latest offseason departure for the team. All-Pac-12 point guard James Akinjo transferred to Baylor this offseason with Jemarl Baker (Fresno State), Terrell Brown Jr. (Washington) and Ira Lee (George Washington) all finding new homes since the end of the season.

Freshmen forwards Daniel Batcho and Tibet Gorener are currently in the transfer portal as well while one-time UA signee KJ Simpson was released from his National Letter of Intent with the Wildcats before ultimately signing with Colorado. Fellow fall UA signee Shane Dezonie was also recently released from his NLI.

The only player the Wildcats have added under Lloyd this offseason is Gonzaga transfer big man Oumar Ballo who was rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals.com out of high school.

The Wildcats currently have just eight scholarship players on the roster with Brown's decision to enter the transfer portal.