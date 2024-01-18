Davis announced his entrance into the portal on Instagram. He is the second starting cornerback along with Ephesians Prysock to enter their name.

Wednesday saw nine players from Arizona enter the portal headlined by four-star quarterback Demond Williams , who was the top signee from the 2024 recruiting class. Now, Thursday morning, you can add another player from UA to that list in starting cornerback Tacario Davis .

During the 2023 season, Davis started as a backup to then-starting cornerback Dylan Wyatt during the first two games. However, once he was placed in the starting role, he didn't leave and made 11 starts out of his 13 games played.

While on the field, Davis recorded 25 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, 15 pass deflections and one interception. Alongside Prysock, the two became one of the top duos in the Pac-12 conference.

Davis earned Pac-12 honors this season getting an honorable mention for the All-Conference Team for his performance.



While being recruited to Arizona, other schools that offered the 6-foot-4 cornerback where ASU and Kansas.



Anytime a program names a new head coach, it is no surprise to see players enter the portal. That is exactly what is happening to Arizona and its new head coach Brent Brennan.

However, it is worth keeping in mind that players can withdraw their names from the portal and come back.