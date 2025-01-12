TRANSFER: Arizona lands FCS edge rusher Malachi Bailey for its 2025 roster

Its been a busy week for Arizona football with transfer additions, coaching changes and now another addition from the portal has been announced for the Wildcats with Alcorn State transfer Malachi Bailey making his decision on Instagram.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Bailey visited Arizona on an official visit. While in Tucson, the Wildcats saw transfer edge rusher Braden Siders decommit from the program and flip to West Virginia. This was days after Siders committed to UA. The two may have no corelation, but it is interesting to note that Bailey committed a day after the program lost an edge rushing transfer.

While at Alcorn State, Bailey established himself as a strong edge rusher by collecting 28 sacks in three seasons. Plus he was able to total 128 total tackles, 69 solo tackles and 46 1/2 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman was ffered from Memphis, North Texas and Costal Carolina before committing to Arizona.

The addition for Bailey, Arizona has now added three players on the defensive line with Deshawn McKnight and Chancellor Owens committing previously.

Arizona winter portal additions