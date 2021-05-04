GOAZCATS - Transfer addition: Wisconsin linebacker Malik Reed commits to Arizona

Wisconsin freshman linebacker Malik Reed recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and one school certainly made a lot of sense as his future destination. Reed confirmed it Tuesday as he announced his decision to commit to Arizona allowing him to return home from Big Ten country to play for the Wildcats to finish his college career.

Reed is a former standout at Chandler High School, and he became one of the program's top targets a couple years ago. The 6-foot-2 inside linebacker just entered the transfer portal last week, but the Wildcats have made it a priority under new head coach Jedd Fisch to bring top players from Arizona back home.

The redshirt freshman is now the third former Chandler High player to leave a Big Ten program and return home to play for the Wildcats this offseason. Safety Gunner Maldonado and running back Drake Anderson both left Northwestern to return to Arizona and play for the Wildcats this spring.

UA was the first program to offer Reed before he went on to build a strong recruiting profile by the time he made his commitment decision. UCLA, Nebraska, Indiana, Colorado, Purdue, Washington State and Oregon State were some of the schools on his list coming out of high school as a three-star recruit.

Reed was ranked as the 15th-best prospect coming out of Arizona as a member of the 2020 class.

The Wildcats hosted Reed for multiple visits over the course of his recruitment and became a potential landing spot before he decided to head to the Midwest and play for the Badgers.

"It was great getting down to U of A again," Reed said after one of his visits back in 2019. "I like it down there they have a great energy. I took my teammate Gunner Maldonado with me who was just recently offered. Trying to show him what they have to offer."

Reed is just the latest player to be added via the transfer portal this offseason by the Wildcats, and the common thread for many of the newcomers is that they are from Arizona. In addition to Maldonado and Anderson, the new UA staff under Fisch has added Washington State quarterback Gunner Cruz (Casteel HS) and Colorado defensive end Jason Harris (Higley HS) as well.

Since he is transferring for the first time Reed should be eligible to play at Arizona during the 2021 season, but he will take a spot in the recruiting class meaning the Wildcats are likely out of room to make any more additions of scholarship players or prospects this spring.