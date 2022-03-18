TOP TAKEWAWAYS: Arizona spring practice No. 3

During the off-season coach Jedd Fisch had the task of finding a new defensive coordinator with Don Brown taking the head coaching job at Massachusetts. Fisch turned to former UCLA defensive line coach Johnny Nansen as the next defensive coordinator.

With Nansen as defensive coordinator, Arizona's player will have to learn a new system after spending a year in Brown's aggressive 4-3 defense. For some of the players on the team, it will be their third defensive coordinator in as many years.