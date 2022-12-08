No. 10 Arizona (7-1, 1-1) was able to bounce back from its first loss of the season against Utah with an 81-68 win over Cal last Sunday. The Wildcats will now look to this Saturday where they'll be taking on No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Hoosiers also took their first loss of the season last week against Rutgers, but they were able to bounce back with a win over Nebraska on Wednesday.

Tommy Lloyd spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of what will be the first ever meeting between Arizona and Indiana.



