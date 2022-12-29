In what will be a highly anticipated and intense matchup between bitter in-state rivals, many team's have their own philosophies of how they approach such game.

"We're treating it like any other game," Lloyd said. "I know that's a cliche, but we're excited. We're excited to play them and I think our guys are for the most part a pretty competitive group that understand what the moment is and they're gonna go out, play with great effort I don't think we need to do anything above and beyond."