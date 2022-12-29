News More News
Top takeaways: Tommy Lloyd and Oumar Ballo press conference

Oumar Ballo
Oumar Ballo (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats will make the trip to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State this Saturday in the first of the schools two annual meetings. Lloyd and big man Oumar Ballo had a chance to speak to the media following the team's Thursday practice.

Just another game

In what will be a highly anticipated and intense matchup between bitter in-state rivals, many team's have their own philosophies of how they approach such game.

"We're treating it like any other game," Lloyd said. "I know that's a cliche, but we're excited. We're excited to play them and I think our guys are for the most part a pretty competitive group that understand what the moment is and they're gonna go out, play with great effort I don't think we need to do anything above and beyond."

{{ article.author_name }}