Top takeaways: Tommy Lloyd and Oumar Ballo press conference
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats will make the trip to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State this Saturday in the first of the schools two annual meetings. Lloyd and big man Oumar Ballo had a chance to speak to the media following the team's Thursday practice.
Just another game
In what will be a highly anticipated and intense matchup between bitter in-state rivals, many team's have their own philosophies of how they approach such game.
"We're treating it like any other game," Lloyd said. "I know that's a cliche, but we're excited. We're excited to play them and I think our guys are for the most part a pretty competitive group that understand what the moment is and they're gonna go out, play with great effort I don't think we need to do anything above and beyond."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.