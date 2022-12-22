It was National Signing Day on Wednesday where Jedd Fisch and Arizona officially signed 26 players so far as part of this year's class in the early signing period.

"Today, we've really been excited about who we added," Fisch said. "I think we've added some really, really good football players."

Here are some of the top takeaways from Fisch's press conference with the media about the signing class so far, along with Arizona's director of player personnel Matt Doherty.