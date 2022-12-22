Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
It was National Signing Day on Wednesday where Jedd Fischand Arizona officially signed 26 players so far as part of this year's class in the early signing period.
"Today, we've really been excited about who we added," Fisch said. "I think we've added some really, really good football players."
Here are some of the top takeaways from Fisch's press conference with the media about the signing class so far, along with Arizona's director of player personnel Matt Doherty.
The returning players
While the focus has been about the signing class and for good reason, a few of the biggest additions for Arizona this season has simply been the announcements of some of the players returning including Jacob Cowing, Michael Wiley and Jordan Morgan. That returning experience paired with some of the younger players taking on bigger roles next season will be a huge part of what the Wildcats hope to result in a bowl appearance.
"I'm really excited about the fact that Mike Wiley, Jordan Morgan, Jacob Cowing and Jayden de Laura all chose to return although they had opportunities to go into the NFL," Fisch said.
