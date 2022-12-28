Top takeaways: Arizona women's basketball press conference with Adia Barnes
Adia Barnes’ Wildcats will be on the move when they start conference action this Thursday night at home against ASU— competing in three games in five days, including traveling to Stanford to take on the No. 2 Cardinal—Arizona could have its biggest test of the season. Barnes had a chance to speak to the media about these next few days.
Barnes focusing on previewing the three-game stretch
As many coaches try to coach one game at a time and review after each game to help balance it into their next game, there lies a quandary when it comes to preparing for multiple games in a short span of time.
“As a coach [I am] just working on kind of a big picture,” Barnes said. “What will we face defensively against Cal and Stanford? In between the games, it's too short to really work on it so just preparing that stuff.”
Barnes’ scouting report on Arizona State
Despite beating ASU last season in its latest contest 62-58 in Tucson, Arizona will face a new Sun Devil team with a new staff that could pose a new threat to the Wildcats. Then-senior Wildcats forward Cate Reese scored 17 points and ASU’s Jaddan Skinner scored 16 as the two leading scorers in last season’s final game.
“Skinner is really good,” Barnes said. “She reminds me of like a younger version of Aari [McDonald] she can get hot, she talks, I love her energy and stuff. I love players like that. I hate to play against them. But I love when they get pumped She's fast, she defends, so definitely have to control her and stop her in transition. They have size inside, they bring some size off the bench. I think we have an advantage running the floor with our post players and I think just a little more depth from our guards. So I think it's gonna be a good game, but rival games are always really tough.”
