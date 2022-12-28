Despite beating ASU last season in its latest contest 62-58 in Tucson, Arizona will face a new Sun Devil team with a new staff that could pose a new threat to the Wildcats. Then-senior Wildcats forward Cate Reese scored 17 points and ASU’s Jaddan Skinner scored 16 as the two leading scorers in last season’s final game.

“Skinner is really good,” Barnes said. “She reminds me of like a younger version of Aari [McDonald] she can get hot, she talks, I love her energy and stuff. I love players like that. I hate to play against them. But I love when they get pumped She's fast, she defends, so definitely have to control her and stop her in transition. They have size inside, they bring some size off the bench. I think we have an advantage running the floor with our post players and I think just a little more depth from our guards. So I think it's gonna be a good game, but rival games are always really tough.”