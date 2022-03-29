TOP TAKEAWAYS: Arizona spring practice No. 9

Arizona and coach Jedd Fiach are over halfway more of spring football as we inch close to the spring game, which is now less than two weeks away. With the team being close to the end, there are still players that haven't been able to participate, like offensive lineman Jacob Reece and Davis DiVall.

At the start of spring ball, Fisch noted that DiVall was out at the moment due to personal reasons and was working his way back. During Monday's practice, he was in his jersey in a helmet on the sideline while 11-on-11 drills were going on, but he was in basketball shorts and never made it onto the field.