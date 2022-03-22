TOP TAKEAWAYS: Arizona spring practice No. 5

As day No. 5 of spring football wraps up for Arizona; Jedd Fisch talked about the quarterbacks and how he believed that it was the group's best day of practice. He noted that everyone was able to make plays and make the right decisions with the football.

Although there were times when the quarterbacks did have some underthrown balls that led to picks, and the defense was able to win some battles, the offense won the day in all.

Jayden de Laura, Noah Fifita, and Jordan McCloud all had impressive touchdown passes and were able to read the pocket to avoid pressure.

One play that stood out was when tight end Keyan Burnett went on a crossing route towards the right side of the field near the 10-yard line and got behind the secondary. McCloud placed the ball over three defenders to Burnett for the touchdown.