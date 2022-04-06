TOP TAKEAWAYS: Arizona spring practice No. 13
As Arizona football starts to whine down with the spring football game on April 9, the Wildcats are trying to stay injury free. During Tuesday's practice running back Jonah Coleman and linebacker Jerry Roberts were both out as they try to get back to 100% before participating.
As for lineman Joseph Borjon, who went down during Saturday's scrimmage, he was back working with the second-team offense at left tackle. While on the field, he looked good and didn't seem to have any lingering effects from his injury during the scrimmage on Saturday.
Here's my five takeaways from Arizona's 13th spring practice.
Running backs situation
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news