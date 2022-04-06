TOP TAKEAWAYS: Arizona spring practice No. 13

As Arizona football starts to whine down with the spring football game on April 9, the Wildcats are trying to stay injury free. During Tuesday's practice running back Jonah Coleman and linebacker Jerry Roberts were both out as they try to get back to 100% before participating.

As for lineman Joseph Borjon, who went down during Saturday's scrimmage, he was back working with the second-team offense at left tackle. While on the field, he looked good and didn't seem to have any lingering effects from his injury during the scrimmage on Saturday.