Arizona football had its second scrimmage of the spring football season on Saturday night. During the scrimmage, the Wildcats had players back on the field that have missed the last couple practices like nickel Gunner Maldonado.

The energy on the field was at an all-time high as both sides seemed to have an extra competitive edge to them and didn't want to give up an inch. This led to a few scuffles in practice between the offense and defense.

With scrimmages comes the chance of players getting injured, and for Arizona and coach Jedd Fisch, they saw two players leave the field in running back Jonah Coleman and lineman Joseph Borjon.

During the Fisch's interview after the scrimmage, he noted that he didn't expect Coleman and Borjon to be out a long period of time.