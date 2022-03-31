TOP TAKEAWAYS: Arizona spring practice No. 10

For the past three to four practice, Arizona's defense has been getting the better of the offense and has created numerous interceptions showing off the potential of defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen's 4-2-5 zone based defensive scheme.

Things change during Wednesday's spring practice, with the offense getting the better of the defense and really dominating from start to finish. Johnny Nansen's defense was unable to come up with an interception for the first time in a couple of practices.

Although the practice was more run ordinated, there still were opportunities for the secondary to come up with turnovers and they weren't able to capitalize.