Traveling through the historic City of David and the Dead Sea, Lloyd said that him and his team's trip had been "a trip of a lifetime." He noted that the most memorable part of his trip was "sharing the experience with everybody," and said that he hopes that all of the players that haven't travelled as much, continue to travel later on in life.

"I've been fortunate to have traveled quite a bit and even in my mind was kind of blown and my eyes are really open from some of the experiences we had and, and to share that with people that have never maybe traveled before you know, especially some of the players is really cool and, for me, if nothing else, I hope for them kind of gives them that travel bug," Lloyd said. "As they're growing up and settling into their young lives, they want to get out and explore the world and I think that would be something it'd be really cool."