Adia Barnes’ Wildcats (7-0) will prepare to take on the Kansas Jayhawks this Thursday night at McKale Center. Arizona and Kansas have split wins 3-3 in the two team’s history against each other. The last time the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks at home was Dec. 29 2000, defeating them 81-73 under head coach Joan Bonvicini. Barnes and senior Cate Reese had a chance to speak to the media Wednesday about the team’s upcoming matchup following their 77-60 win at The Pit.

Arizona bigs ready for the test against Taiyanna Jackson

Leading the Jayhawks is Taiyanna Jackso, who is averaging 16.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and shooting a staggering 69.2% from the field. The Wildcats will need all hands on deck in order to limit 6-foot-6 Jackson’s production come Thursday's contest of the two undefeated teams. "I think it’ll definitely be a little bit of a challenge for us,” Reese said. I'm not too worried. I've been playing against 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 [players] my entire career here, especially for the PAC 12 and non-conference. So I think I think we're ready, even in your own conference, you play against bigger players I think we're, prepared. We're ready.”

NIL deals in college basketball

With more student-athletes nowadays receiving NIL deals, it raises more questions about how much it is affecting players and coaches. Maya Nnaji is just one of the players for the Wildcats who have reached a deal for compensation through the NIL. “It's a huge thing for college. I'm hoping that in Arizona that we get some sort of collective deal where companies put in a lump sum, and we can offer all of our student-athletes a certain amount," Barnes said. I think that's pretty good. People want to stay for five years and it's a huge recruiting thing. And so I hope that Arizona we can do that. We're starting to do some things our players are getting money but we don't have a situation where we can guarantee one player a certain amount."

Defensive mentality heading into the Kansas game

The Wildcats have allowed 57.4 points per game this season- the exact average of the points last season. They showed their defensive prowess on full display last game against New Mexico at the Pit, recording 20 steals and four blocks against the Lobos. Arizona will look to heighten this trend of defensive intensity against Kansas and it will be poised to be a bigger test as Barnes’ players will likely need to play longer than they have in their prior blowout lead games. "[Defense] has been a focus,” Barnes said. "We took huge steps forward against New Mexico playing there and playing against their style and just getting better one on one and getting better as a team. So I think it's just continuing to get better, but it just has to be something we emphasize right now. So just keep teams to the limits that we should and minimize the small mistakes. You'll see us differently in January, and February.”

Reese on Freshman mentality

With many players in different sports entering the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home and landing more minutes on the court, some other players have stayed the course throughout their careers through thick and thin to help develop the program. “If you want to go to a good school, then you're gonna have to prove yourself. So I think I just kind of bet on the school that I had faith in and he wanted and wanted to build a foundation with so I think that's a little different," said Reese. "I think it's really a great transition honestly, for me, just seeing you know, all the dreams that Sam [Thomas] and Aari [McDonald] had for the school and seeing them play out. I think it's really awesome for me to see that but I'm excited.”

Barnes on naming Helena Pueyo captain

Guard Helena Pueyo has risen up the ranks not only as a player but as a leader for the Cats. Averaging 11.3 points in her last three games. She has recently got the attention of Barnes in practice, exhibiting her abilities to rally her team, leading to her receiving being a captain. "Helena just does everything right on and off the course, it's not all about basketball,” Barnes said. “It's about every facet of our program, and Helena does everything right off the court. I thought she deserved it. I thought she came into you and earned it. And she was here the whole summer. I think that there wasn't a better one and I think most of us agree to it and the whole staff agreed and it was just kind of the best choice and she's not the most vocal. I think it's just what she stands for what she does what she represents every day is what Arizona is about. I think the most vocal people don't mean they’re a leader.”



Arizona will tip-off against Kansas at 6 p.m. on Thursday at McKale Center, and will air on Pac-12 Networks.