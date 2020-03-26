News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 08:01:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 50 junior Zaon Collins talks recruiting

Zaon Collins
Zaon Collins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Dan McDonald
Rivals.com contributor

Zaon Collins and his Bishop Gorman teammates are happy the COVID-19 situation didn’t escalate a week earlier, or it could have put an end to another state championship run for the Gaels. As it turn...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}