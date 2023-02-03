Dedan Thomas is hitting another important weekend in his recruitment. The four-star point guard from Nevada has been sitting on a top group of six schools for a while now, but he's set for another official visit as he continues to move ahead in the process.

Arizona is the next school to host the No. 37-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, and it will mark the third trip to Tucson for Thomas. The Henderson-Liberty standout point guard last made a trip to Arizona back in the fall.