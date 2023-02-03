Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Dedan Thomas is hitting another important weekend in his recruitment. The four-star point guard from Nevada has been sitting on a top group of six schools for a while now, but he's set for another official visit as he continues to move ahead in the process.
Arizona is the next school to host the No. 37-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, and it will mark the third trip to Tucson for Thomas. The Henderson-Liberty standout point guard last made a trip to Arizona back in the fall.
His latest visit to see the Wildcats will give him the unique experience of watching a game with the impact of a full crowd. In one of his previous visits, Thomas didn't get a chance to watch a game at McKale Center with the ZonaZoo in attendance.
That is one of the things he's looking forward to while on campus this weekend at UA.
