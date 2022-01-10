TOP 25: Arizona moves up two spots in latest AP poll

Arizona has not been on the game floor much in recent weeks because of various postponements. The Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have played just once since Dec. 22 with the lone matchup taking place last Monday against Washington. UA was able to come away with a 95-79 win in that game marking its second Pac-12 Conference victory of the season.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd's team searched for other opponents last week, with the game against the Huskies already being makeup game for an earlier postponement, but the Wildcats had no such luck.

Still, despite having just one game on the recent schedule UA was able to make another move up the Associated Press Top 25 poll as the new rankings were released Monday. Arizona is now sitting at No. 6.

That is two spots higher than UA was ranked last week and matches the season-high for UA from earlier in the year.

The Wildcats have been able to bounce back in the rankings after a road loss to Tennessee back in December despite the win over UW being the only game played for UA since that time.

Recent losses by several other teams ranked inside the top 10 have helped Arizona to return to No. 6. UA was last in that spot back on Dec. 20.

"Right now, in our current situation, we just need to be thankful when we get games in," Lloyd said after his team's win over Washington. " ... It wasn't perfect, but it was a lot more fun to play than it was to sit at home and do nothing."

Overall, the Pac-12 continues to have a hold on three top spots in the poll with UCLA moving up two positions to No. 3 this week and USC moving from No. 7 to No. 5. The Bruins and Trojans were both on pause because of health and safety protocols for a time forcing both teams to miss numerous games, including matchups against UA.

This season Arizona has played two teams that currently inside the top 25 with Illinois checking in at No. 25 and Tennessee sitting at No. 22 after moving down four spots in Monday's latest release.

Arizona previously had pulled away first-place votes from top-ranked Baylor, but the Bears have regained full control of the poll as the unanimous No. 1 this week after garnering all 61 first-place votes.

The Wildcats, which have not had to pause the program because of any health-related issues, are scheduled to return to action this Thursday with a matchup at home against Colorado (11-3, 3-1) before facing Utah on Saturday.

So far there have been no makeup dates for previously-postponed matchups on the road against UCLA, USC or Arizona State.