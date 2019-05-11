Tomey dies at 80 after months-long battle with lung cancer
Legendary football coach Dick Tomey, who guided Arizona during its most successful stint in program history, has died at the age of 80 after a battle with lung cancer. Tomey died at 9:30 p.m. Friday night surrounded by his family. The former UA coach, who also led the programs at Hawaii and San Jose State during his career, was diagnosed with cancer late last year and had undergone treatment in Tucson since that time.
His family announced the diagnosis back in January when he went to Houston for testing at MD Anderson Medical Center.
"We are all heartbroken to lose him, but are forever grateful to have shared his life," his family said in a statement.
"To us, Dick Tomey was one of a kind. Known for his room-for-everyone big-heartedness, generous spiritedness (to a fault), instinctive kindness, love and respect for people of all walks, and the ease with which he forgave himself and others and moved on with life without resentments—taught all of us so much. Dick Tomey was never petty, never small minded. He was a man who discovered his mission in life, embraced it, enjoyed it, and accomplished amazing things. When speaking of football, he often said, 'Football is not complicated. People are.' He was always, first and foremost, a people person."
Tomey won 183 games over the course of his lengthy head coaching career with 95 of those coming at UA where he is the winningest coach in program history. He led the program and was the architect of the team during the now famous "Desert Swarm" era in the early 1990s and eventually racked up 48 wins from 1993-98.
The Wildcats had nine winnings seasons under Tomey and earned four bowl victories during his 14 years as head coach. He also earned the Pac-10 Coach of the Year award in 1992.
"I have been fortunate to know Coach Tomey as a colleague in our business for over 15 years," current UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said in a statement. "However, it wasn't until I arrived at the University of Arizona that I got the opportunity to know Coach Tomey on a more personal level. There are only two things that could beat his passion for the game of football: his passion for his family and passion for impacting the lives of his players and coaches on and off the field.
Not only was Coach's affection for his players and coaches truly sincere, but his affection for Arizona's current players and coaches was truly heartfelt. He cared deeply about the lives and successes of everyone involved in our program, both past and present. Coach never stopped doing his part to help a fellow Wildcat. He embodies what it means to be a 'Wildcat for Life.'
Our entire program is saddened by this loss, but we are also grateful to have been impacted by Coach Tomey. We will continue to do our part to represent his legacy well. Nanci and the entire Tomey family continue to be in our thoughts and prayers."
The Wildcats had plenty of success, both as a team and individually, during Tomey's time as head coach. Throughout his stint as UA's head man, the Wildcats had 20 All-Americans, 43 all-conference players and four Pac-10 Defensive Players of the Year. Tedy Bruschi and Rob Waldrop are two of Tomey's former players at Arizona who are now part of the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Tomey," longtime UA softball coach Mike Candrea said in a statement. "He was a great man, friend, coach, mentor and someone I truly loved. He represented everything that is right about coaching and competing. He was such a caring individual that made a difference in so many young men and coaches in this country at all levels. He will be dearly missed, but I will always cherish my relationship and last visit on Easter with Coach Tomey. My deepest condolences go out to Nanci and the entire Tomey family."
Tomey led the program to two of its best seasons first going 10-2 in 1993 in a year that ended with the Wildcats taking down Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, 29-0. He also guided the 'Cats to a 12-1 record in 1998 that was capped with 23-20 victory over Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl. The 12 wins in that season remain a program record.
"On the football field he was a tough as nails coach, who loved fierce competition and the thrill of team-building," his family said. "He loved his players, every single one of them—always. He was hard on them. He constantly raised the bar. He could do that because he knew how to find the goodness and the talent in people. If he didn’t find it immediately, he kept looking until he did, and once he found goodness/talent he never lost sight of it. He expressed his admiration and raised his expectations—and watched both things multiply.
"Just that gift alone changed lives, including some of ours. When it came to football, Dick Tomey had an eye for undiscovered ability, an eye for raw potential, an eye for leadership—and a deep regard for guys who walked on, who sacrificed to play the game simply because they loved it. He was never afraid to be the underdog coach, with the underdog team… in fact, he was partial to taking his underdog team(s) in to play the moneyed power schools… and his teams won their share of those games."
A celebration of life for the former UA head coach is will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Tomey's honor to the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund that goes toward providing scholarships for underserved youth in the places Tomey once coached throughout his career.
You can visit www.positivecoach.org/TomeyFund to designate the Hawaii, Arizona, or Bay Area Chapter as the beneficiary of your donation to the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund, the family said.