Legendary football coach Dick Tomey, who guided Arizona during its most successful stint in program history, has died at the age of 80 after a battle with lung cancer. Tomey died at 9:30 p.m. Friday night surrounded by his family. The former UA coach, who also led the programs at Hawaii and San Jose State during his career, was diagnosed with cancer late last year and had undergone treatment in Tucson since that time.

His family announced the diagnosis back in January when he went to Houston for testing at MD Anderson Medical Center.

"We are all heartbroken to lose him, but are forever grateful to have shared his life," his family said in a statement.

"To us, Dick Tomey was one of a kind. Known for his room-for-everyone big-heartedness, generous spiritedness (to a fault), instinctive kindness, love and respect for people of all walks, and the ease with which he forgave himself and others and moved on with life without resentments—taught all of us so much. Dick Tomey was never petty, never small minded. He was a man who discovered his mission in life, embraced it, enjoyed it, and accomplished amazing things. When speaking of football, he often said, 'Football is not complicated. People are.' He was always, first and foremost, a people person."

Tomey won 183 games over the course of his lengthy head coaching career with 95 of those coming at UA where he is the winningest coach in program history. He led the program and was the architect of the team during the now famous "Desert Swarm" era in the early 1990s and eventually racked up 48 wins from 1993-98.

The Wildcats had nine winnings seasons under Tomey and earned four bowl victories during his 14 years as head coach. He also earned the Pac-10 Coach of the Year award in 1992.

"I have been fortunate to know Coach Tomey as a colleague in our business for over 15 years," current UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said in a statement. "However, it wasn't until I arrived at the University of Arizona that I got the opportunity to know Coach Tomey on a more personal level. There are only two things that could beat his passion for the game of football: his passion for his family and passion for impacting the lives of his players and coaches on and off the field.

Not only was Coach's affection for his players and coaches truly sincere, but his affection for Arizona's current players and coaches was truly heartfelt. He cared deeply about the lives and successes of everyone involved in our program, both past and present. Coach never stopped doing his part to help a fellow Wildcat. He embodies what it means to be a 'Wildcat for Life.'

Our entire program is saddened by this loss, but we are also grateful to have been impacted by Coach Tomey. We will continue to do our part to represent his legacy well. Nanci and the entire Tomey family continue to be in our thoughts and prayers."