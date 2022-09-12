After leaving the game this past weekend early against Mississippi State due to a knee injury, defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday against North Dakota State, Jedd Fisch told the media Monday during his weekly press conference. "Right now, he is going to probably take it all the way to game time like we had to do last Saturday," Fisch said. "Work him out two hours prior and then make his decision on whether he can play."

The Wildcats should be prepared for the rushing attack of the Bison with or without Savea. As defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said throughout training camp, the defensive line has seen a number of players rotated around quite often throughout each of the first two games. If Savea is sidelined, Paris Shand should be ready to step in as the starter after a pair of impressive performances against San Diego State and Mississippi State. North Dakota State is known for their rushing attack, running for 274 and 149 yards in each of their first two games respectively. Arizona will look to bounce-back against the Bison this Saturday with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. (MST) on FS1 from Arizona Stadium.