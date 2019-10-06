Three things we liked, three things we didn't: Arizona at Colorado
Arizona secured a big win Saturday afternoon in Boulder as the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) won just their second road game under head coach Kevin Sumlin with a 35-30 victory over Colorado. UA used a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news