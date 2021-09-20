Arizona's losing streak now sits at 15 games after what veteran receiver Stanley Berryhill III called an "embarrassing" performance against FCS opponent NAU. The Wildcats' 21-19 loss to the Lumberjacks was historic. UA had only ever lost one of the meetings with the in-state foe and that came way back in 1932.

Head coach Jedd Fisch has a lot of work to do to dig the team out of its low point. The road ahead does not get any easier, either. The Wildcats will travel to Eugene where they will face No. 3 Oregon this weekend.

As we look back on the final game of nonconference play here are some things that stood out to GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno about Saturday's loss.