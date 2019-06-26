The Cypress (Texas) Ranch product committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday. Dabney was also considering Cal, South Carolina, TCU, Arizona State and SMU.

"I realized I wanted to go to Arizona probably on the second day of my official visit. I felt the most comfortable with the coaching staff, players and just the city of Tucson. I just got a feeling that no other school gave me."

"It was a very tough decision. I was fortunate enough to have a lot of great options. I liked the direction the program is going and the plan they had for the tight end. They were taking one tight end and they wanted that one to be me. They had the perfect balance of good football and education."

"I talked to coach (Jeremy) Springer the most. I enjoyed every conversation I had with him. It never felt forced and he was always super genuine."

"The highlights (of the official visit) were being able to see how they wanted to use me. Also, getting to hang out with some big-time players from the Houston area and, of course, telling coach (Kevin) Sumlin I wanted to commit."

"I’m excited to be able to go to one of the best business schools in the world and also play with big-time players who are looking to take over the Pac-12."