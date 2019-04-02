CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE: Biggest out-of-state QB grabs Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some big out-of-state commitments in 2020 (and a few that could happen), some bad advice he once gave Rob Gronkowski and a few other famous players in Rivals.com history projected to the wrong position.

1. SOME BAD ADVICE FOR GRONK

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement last week, was an interesting prospect to follow during the recruiting process and has obviously gone on to a Hall of Fame NFL career as a tight end. But did you know, in my infinite wisdom, I once told him he could bulk up and be a millionaire as an offensive tackle. After Gronk transferred from New York to Western Pennsylvania for his senior season he wasn’t targeted much but was an exceptional, and I mean exceptional, blocker as a tight end. Of course he was determined to be a tight end and insisted he would find the right home for him but I told him he might be a better offensive tackle down the line. He was huge in high school, bigger than the listed 6-foot-6, 232 pounds on his profile and his frame was massive. I could easily see him bulking up to 310 pounds and keeping his athleticism and nasty edge to become a franchise left tackle. Of course, in his own way, Gronk laughed it off and told me in a nice way I was being stupid and then went on to prove my stupidity at Arizona and with the New England Patriots. But I’m telling you, had Gronk decided to go the offensive tackle route he would have been a superstar in college and beyond as well. He was just that freaky. So Gronk, you’re welcome for my awesome advice and we are both glad you didn’t listen to it.

*****

2. NOTABLE POSITION SWITCHES

While we correctly listed and projected Gronkowski to tight end at the next level, even though we underranked him, there have been others that might look a bit odd in our database because of position. Here are a few off the top of my head: CB Leon Washington – Washington was a terrific cornerback coming out of high school, so good he was a five-star, but he made his career in the NFL as a running back and return man. CB Ted Ginn – Ginn could have been a cornerback or wide receiver at the next level and it’s interesting to look back and see we had him as a corner when he wasn’t exactly a physical player. Years later he’s still doing his thing as a wide receiver in the NFL. S Keenan Allen – Allen was recruited by Nick Saban at Alabama, the first school he committed to, as a safety and trust me he was amazing at the position. But Allen wanted to be a receiver, went off to Cal and is now one of the best at his position in the NFL. FB Devin White – Fullback? Yeah this is a tough one. White came out early in high school as a prodigy at running back then bulked up too much and tried to be a linebacker. Instead he looked like, well, a fullback. We kept him as a four-star because he could have been so many things at the next level. S John “Juju” Smith – Now known as JuJu Smith-Schuster, he was a great athlete in high school and could have played on either side of the ball. But he was, like Allen, such a good player in coverage we expected him to make his career on the defensive side of the ball. Now he’s an All-Pro wide receiver. WR Chris Culliver – Culliver was a defensive back for us through most of the rankings cycle but then insisted on playing wide receiver at the next level and every team recruiting him told him he could. We switched him to wide receiver and South Carolina switched him back to defensive back which was where he belonged. He played defensive back in the NFL as well. QB Russell Shepard – There was a debate whether we should put him at athlete or keep him as a quarterback and we decided on QB. Instead he moved positions and is still playing wide receiver in the NFL.

Devin White AP Images

*****

3. SEVERAL BIG-TIME OUT-OF-STATE GRABS IN 2020 CLASS