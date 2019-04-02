Three-Point Stance: Farrell's bad advice for Gronk
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some big out-of-state commitments in 2020 (and a few that could happen), some bad advice he once gave Rob Gronkowski and a few other famous players in Rivals.com history projected to the wrong position.
1. SOME BAD ADVICE FOR GRONK
Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement last week, was an interesting prospect to follow during the recruiting process and has obviously gone on to a Hall of Fame NFL career as a tight end. But did you know, in my infinite wisdom, I once told him he could bulk up and be a millionaire as an offensive tackle.
After Gronk transferred from New York to Western Pennsylvania for his senior season he wasn’t targeted much but was an exceptional, and I mean exceptional, blocker as a tight end. Of course he was determined to be a tight end and insisted he would find the right home for him but I told him he might be a better offensive tackle down the line. He was huge in high school, bigger than the listed 6-foot-6, 232 pounds on his profile and his frame was massive. I could easily see him bulking up to 310 pounds and keeping his athleticism and nasty edge to become a franchise left tackle.
Of course, in his own way, Gronk laughed it off and told me in a nice way I was being stupid and then went on to prove my stupidity at Arizona and with the New England Patriots.
But I’m telling you, had Gronk decided to go the offensive tackle route he would have been a superstar in college and beyond as well. He was just that freaky. So Gronk, you’re welcome for my awesome advice and we are both glad you didn’t listen to it.
2. NOTABLE POSITION SWITCHES
While we correctly listed and projected Gronkowski to tight end at the next level, even though we underranked him, there have been others that might look a bit odd in our database because of position. Here are a few off the top of my head:
CB Leon Washington – Washington was a terrific cornerback coming out of high school, so good he was a five-star, but he made his career in the NFL as a running back and return man.
CB Ted Ginn – Ginn could have been a cornerback or wide receiver at the next level and it’s interesting to look back and see we had him as a corner when he wasn’t exactly a physical player. Years later he’s still doing his thing as a wide receiver in the NFL.
S Keenan Allen – Allen was recruited by Nick Saban at Alabama, the first school he committed to, as a safety and trust me he was amazing at the position. But Allen wanted to be a receiver, went off to Cal and is now one of the best at his position in the NFL.
FB Devin White – Fullback? Yeah this is a tough one. White came out early in high school as a prodigy at running back then bulked up too much and tried to be a linebacker. Instead he looked like, well, a fullback. We kept him as a four-star because he could have been so many things at the next level.
S John “Juju” Smith – Now known as JuJu Smith-Schuster, he was a great athlete in high school and could have played on either side of the ball. But he was, like Allen, such a good player in coverage we expected him to make his career on the defensive side of the ball. Now he’s an All-Pro wide receiver.
WR Chris Culliver – Culliver was a defensive back for us through most of the rankings cycle but then insisted on playing wide receiver at the next level and every team recruiting him told him he could. We switched him to wide receiver and South Carolina switched him back to defensive back which was where he belonged. He played defensive back in the NFL as well.
QB Russell Shepard – There was a debate whether we should put him at athlete or keep him as a quarterback and we decided on QB. Instead he moved positions and is still playing wide receiver in the NFL.
3. SEVERAL BIG-TIME OUT-OF-STATE GRABS IN 2020 CLASS
I just started a series on some of the biggest out-of-state commitments that are impacting college football led by Trevor Lawrence and the quarterbacks on Monday. But what about 2020? Here are some that have happened and a few others that could happen that could have a major impact on college football down the line.
SOME OF THE COMMITTED
CB Elias Ricks, LSU – LSU considers itself DBU and that reputation certainly helped with Ricks, who has a chance to be the best out-of-state corner for LSU since a guy named Patrick Peterson.
LB Chris Braswell, Alabama – How many from the DMV area have impacted at Alabama? The answer is a lot led by Jonathan Allen and some others. Braswell could be next.
OL Myles Hinton, Stanford – Offensive linemen don’t get the attention of others but this could be a Walker Little situation, an out-of-state kid who plugs in and dominates.
ATH Avantae Williams, Oregon – I think Williams will be hard to hold onto for Oregon but if the Ducks can keep him they will have one of the best pure athletes in the Southeast.
RB Jase McClellan, Oklahoma – Texas isn’t far from Oklahoma but it’s still an out-of-state commitment and McClellan will keep a great running back tradition going for OU with most coming from other states.
QB Harrison Bailey, Tennessee – No one impacts on the field and off in recruiting than a quarterback so while Georgia borders Tennessee, landing Bailey is absolutely huge.
QB Jack Miller, Ohio State – Miller comes all the way to Columbus from Arizona and could be the next great out-of-state quarterback to impact (Dwayne Haskins, JT Barrett, etc).
DE Demon Clowney, LSU – The cousin of Jadeveon Clowney is expected to be an athletic freak and Demon is just that. He could be Arden Key but bigger for LSU.
OL Courtland Ford, LSU – Texas offensive linemen are no joke and LSU appears on this list for the third time by pulling Ford from the Lone Star State.
QB Drew Pyne, Notre Dame – He may not be very big but he can sling it and is a perfect fit for Notre Dame all the way from Connecticut.
SOME OF THE UNCOMMITTED
QB D.J. Uiagalelei – It certainly looks like Uiagalelei will leave California with Clemson the team to beat and he could have a big-time impact. Maybe not the same as Trevor Lawrence, but a big impact nonetheless.
LB Justin Flowe – Flowe could stay home but he’s also very intrigued by some big-time SEC programs and it wouldn’t shock me to see him head across the country.
DE Bryan Bresee – Clemson is the clear leader for Bresee, who would be a major addition to the Tigers from Maryland.
DE Sav’ell Smalls – Smalls could stay home and play for Washington but after his latest Florida visit I think everyone needs to look out for the Gators.
CB Kelee Ringo – Ringo, from Arizona, will almost certainly leave the state and Texas has done a great job of making him feel at home early.
DE Myles Murphy – Murphy could certainly stay home and play for the Bulldogs but watch out for Clemson here as theTigers are targeting a lot of talent in Georgia and making waves.
RB Kendall Milton – Milton could stay in state but more likely he will head off to a program that fits his style with Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama among others being mentioned.
WR Rakim Jarrett – He’s doing his due diligence and checking out a ton of teams in the Southeast but I still think Ohio State is where his heart is. Can Maryland pull off an upset and keep him home like they did with Stefon Diggs years ago?
RB Demarkcus Bowman – Florida was the leader but now it appears that Clemson has the edge. He could easily stay home but once again Clemson is making things hard.