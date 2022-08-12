Three-point Stance: Arizona training camp (Practice No. 8)

Since the start of training camp, Arizona's defense has been steps ahead of the offense and completely dominated. However, things changed on Friday when the Wildcats' offense got its revenge and exploded for their best performance of camp.

Over the off-season, coach Jedd Fisch talked about wanted to improve the offense in the redzone and its overall performance. Fisch went to work and added transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Jacob Cowing to a roster that has welcomed in the No. 21 recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals team rankings to help fix the offensive woes.