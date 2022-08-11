Usually after having a day off from training camp, you seem teams come back with low energy and looking like they are going through the motions of the practice. That wasn't the case for Jedd Fisch's team, who on Thursday looked like they hadn't missed a day and brought the same energy they had on Tuesday.

Although, Thursday's practice wasn't in full pads, there was still a lot to takeaways from the day.

A few quick notes to go over are that Dion Wilson Jr. and Isaiah Mays are still on the sideline during practice after having strong performances early on. And the defense looks like there are taking to defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen's 4-2-5 zone-based scheme quicker than expected.



