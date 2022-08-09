Tuesday has finally come, meaning that Arizona had its first practice in full pads and went full contact during 11-on-11 drill giving a better indication as to where coach Jedd Fisch's team is in year two of his tenure.

As we dive deeper into practice No. 6, I have a few house cleaning items to bring up. One is that Treydan Stukes is still out with a right leg injury and there isn't a timetable for him, but he was still using a crutch to help him walk. Secondly, defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. was out for a second-straight practice after having a good Sunday. Wilson Jr.'s injury is unknown but doesn't seem like anything that will keep him out a long period of time.